German Defense Minister Decided to Resign - Reports Citing Sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, representing the SPD party in the government coalition, decided to resign, the Bild newspaper reported citing sources.

The initiative to resign was her own, and not of the office of the German Chancellor, the publication said. The term of the resignation is not yet known.

According to the newspaper, the candidacy of Lambrecht's successor is now being discussed.