German Defense Minister Expects NATO To Agree On Joint Troop Pullout From Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:19 PM

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed the belief on Wednesday that NATO member states would agree to synchronize troop withdrawal from Afghanistan with Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed the belief on Wednesday that NATO member states would agree to synchronize troop withdrawal from Afghanistan with Washington.

On Tuesday, the US presidential administration announced that the United States would complete the troop withdrawal by September 11 that will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which the administration of ex-US leader George Bush started its operation against al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"We have always said: we will deploy [troops] together and we will withdraw them together as well. I am a supporter of a coordinated troop pullout and I expect that we [NATO] will reach agreement on this today. This means, we will synchronize our plans with the US," Kramp-Karrenbauer told ARD broadcaster.

