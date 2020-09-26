German Defense Minister Expresses Condolences to Ukraine Over Plane Crash Near Kharkiv

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has expressed condolences to Ukraine over the deadly crash of the An-26 military transport plane in the Kharkiv Region.

"We have received awful news from Ukraine about the tragic crash of the military plane. Our thoughts are with relatives of the victims, and we express our condolences.

We wish soon and full recovery to those injured," Kramp-Karrenbauer said on late Friday, as quoted by the German Defense Ministry.

On Friday evening, the Ukrainian military transport plane An-26 crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv Region. According to the office of the country's prosecutor general, the incident left 25 people killed and two critically injured.

Ukrainian media reported that the plane crash was caused by engine failure.