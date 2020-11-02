UrduPoint.com
German Defense Minister Goes Into Quarantine After COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Her Circle

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, though the minister herself is healthy and her test for coronavirus came back negative, a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik.

"The minister is healthy, her coronavirus test is negative.

She made the decision to go into quarantine after it was revealed that one person in her private circle had contracted coronavirus eight days ago. The minister learned about this, among other things, through a special online application tracking the spread of COVID-19 [Corona-App]," the spokesman said.

He added that Kramp-Karrenbauer plans to work from home for another six days, and thus a 14-day quarantine will be observed. No further tests for coronavirus are planned.

More Stories From World

