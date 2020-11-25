UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Defense Minister Justifies High Military Spending By 'More Explicit' Russian Threat

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

German Defense Minister Justifies High Military Spending by 'More Explicit' Russian Threat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Germany needs to keep up its military expenditures in order to be able to negotiate from the power standpoint with Russia, which began posing a "more explicit" military threat by modernizing its armed forces, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday.

"Amid the amounts you voiced and irrespective of them, it remains a fact that Russia invested heavily in the modernization of its armed forces, that it has new types of weapons, and that its threat has become more explicit," Kramp-Karrenbauer said at a parliamentary session when asked to explain the expediency of sizable NATO budgetary expenditures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister recommended that the German authorities negotiate with the counterparts from the Baltic countries, Sweden, and Central and Eastern Europe about the alleged Russian threat.

"If we want to enter the disarmament talks from the power position, we have to strengthen our position. This has always been a good, traditional position of the German foreign policy and must remain as such in the future," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The perceived Russian threat is most common in the Baltic countries and Poland. The Russian Foreign Ministry and other authority instances have repeatedly refuted having plans to attack any of the NATO member states.

According to Moscow, NATO takes advantage of the European countries that promote this rhetoric to deploy more troops and military hardware near the Russian border.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Poland Sweden Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

11 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

26 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

56 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

56 minutes ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.