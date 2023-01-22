German Defense Minister Pistorius Says Likely to Visit Ukraine 'Soon'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says he intends to come on an official visit to Ukraine in the near future.

Asked about upcoming official trips by Bild am Sonntag, Pistorius said that he was planning to go to Ukraine "soon," possibly "in the coming four weeks."

On Friday, Pistorius told journalists after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany, that NATO countries and their allies had failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German Leopard tanks to Kiev, but Berlin will continue to consider this possibility.

The German defense minister, who took the oath in the Bundestag on Thursday, promised to continue deliveries of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted the resignation of Christine Lambrecht, who decided to step down as defense minister after months of criticism from the media regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine, which, she said, hindered her from carrying out her duties.