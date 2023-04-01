UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Rules Out Deliveries Of Additional Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday that his country was not going to send additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"I currently do not see (the possibility of) deliveries of additional Leopard tanks beyond those announced," Pistorius told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Germany, like other countries, has a "limited supply" of weapons, the defense minister said, noting that he "cannot give everything away."

"Now, together with the Poles and other allies, we are supplying two battalions of Leopard 2, a little over 60 battle tanks. Up to four more battalions of Leopard 1 tanks will be added until next year. This is over 100 tanks. Our American and British allies will also hand over tanks," Pistorius said.

He noted that "unfortunately" NATO countries do not have spare battle tanks awaiting shipment, adding that nevertheless it is possible to cover Ukraine's needs in the mid-term.

On Monday, Ukraine received 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks and some 40 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles.

In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an counteroffensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.

