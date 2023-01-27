UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery Of Fighter Jets To Ukraine

January 27, 2023

German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The delivery of fighter jets to Kiev is out of the question, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The delivery of fighter jets to Kiev is out of the question, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"I think that this is out of the question," the minister said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked to comment on the desire of the Ukrainian side to receive fighter jets.

Pistorius explained that "fighters are much more complex systems than battle tanks, they have a completely different range and firepower."

"Otherwise, we would have taken such a step, which I would now very much caution against," the defense minister added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian presidential office said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after Western countries announced their intention to supply tanks to Ukraine, began to ask for help in the form of aircraft and missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, answering questions from Bundestag members on Wednesday, said that Germany would neither supply combat aircraft nor send soldiers to Ukraine "either now or in the future." Also, according to him, a no-fly zone will be introduced over Ukraine "in no case." Scholz stressed that Germany would avoid escalation between Russia and NATO.

