German Defense Minister Says Berlin 2nd Largest Arms Supplier to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday that her country is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine.

"With respect to the Ukraine, Germany, I think, is the second largest supplier of weapons," Lambrecht said at the Atlantic Council.

The minister also stated that Germany will always remain a peaceful nation, rejecting the notion of militarization and stressing Berlin's commitment to working together with the European Union and NATO.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.