German Defense Minister Says Berlin Approaching Limits for Tanks Supplies to Kiev

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Berlin is approaching its limits for deliveries of battle tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday, though adding that it would be absurd to rule out new supplies to Kiev.

"It would have been absurd, if I ruled out further tanks supplies (to Kiev) now. But my question is following: where will they come from? We are approaching the limits of (supply potential)," Pistorius told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that Berlin also had responsibilities within NATO.

On Wednesday, the German government announced it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

In the near future, Germany will prepare two battalions of around 60 tanks in total for Kiev. Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.