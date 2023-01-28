UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Says Berlin Approaching Limits For Tanks Supplies To Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

German Defense Minister Says Berlin Approaching Limits for Tanks Supplies to Kiev

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Berlin is approaching its limits for deliveries of battle tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday, though adding that it would be absurd to rule out new supplies to Kiev.

"It would have been absurd, if I ruled out further tanks supplies (to Kiev) now. But my question is following: where will they come from? We are approaching the limits of (supply potential)," Pistorius told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that Berlin also had responsibilities within NATO.

On Wednesday, the German government announced it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

In the near future, Germany will prepare two battalions of around 60 tanks in total for Kiev. Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Tank February April From Government

Recent Stories

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

1 hour ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

1 hour ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

1 hour ago
 Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by En ..

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.