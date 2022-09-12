German Defense Minister Says Europe Must Support US Nuclear Deterrence

There are no alternatives to US nuclear deterrence, which also protects Europe, in the foreseeable future, so European countries must support it in all possible ways, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) There are no alternatives to US nuclear deterrence, which also protects Europe, in the foreseeable future, so European countries must support it in all possible ways, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.

"There is no replacement for US nuclear deterrence in the foreseeable future. It should be preserved for us, Europeans, by all means. We must work on this in NATO jointly with Washington," Lambrecht said at an event of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), broadcast by the Phoenix television channel.

The minister added that the European countries must support the nuclear capabilities of the alliance with all the necessary means.

In response to the special operation in Ukraine, NATO leaders agreed in March that the alliance would significantly strengthen its longer-term deterrence and defense posture. The commitment was reflected in the 2022 NATO Strategic Concept, adopted in June.