German Defense Minister Speaks Against Linking Nord Stream 2 to Ukraine Conflict

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an economic venture and should not be tied to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, whose resolution can be only diplomatic, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists after a Russia-NATO Council meeting on Wednesday that any Russian encroachment on Ukraine would hinder Nord Stream 2 from becoming operational.

"It is that. That is why we should not drag it into this conflict. We must resolve this conflict through negotiations. This is the current task that we are facing. Such opportunities are in place and we must use them, without trying to resolve the conflict with projects that have nothing to do with it," Lambrecht said during her appearance at German public broadcaster RBB, when asked if Nord Stream 2 is an economic project.

The German minister described the start of direct talks between Russia and the West as a good sign.

"It is time to use all negotiations formats, this is a thorny path requiring much effort, but it is the right one if we want to reach peace," Lambrecht stated.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Earlier in the week, Russia held meetings with the United States and NATO to discuss the security guarantees it had requested from them. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.