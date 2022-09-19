German Defense Minister Speaks Against Re-Introduction of Conscription in Country

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday that she was opposed to the introduction of compulsory military service in the country, which was abolished in 2011, despite the decreasing number of people willing to serve professionally

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday that she was opposed to the introduction of compulsory military service in the country, which was abolished in 2011, despite the decreasing number of people willing to serve professionally.

"Debates on compulsory military service does not help us much in the current situation," Lambrecht told the German Funke media group, adding that there were not enough facilities and equipment for thousands of potential conscripts.

According to the minister, the issue of conscription should also relate to women and in this sense the question of gender equality in military service is "not easy to resolve."

Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman of Federal Office of Human Resources Management of the German Armed Forces said that the number of applicants for professional service has been falling since the beginning of 2022.