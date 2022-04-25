UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister To Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting At Ramstein Base - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 09:00 PM

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - Spokesman

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has accepted the US invitation to security consultations that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has accepted the US invitation to security consultations that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday.

"The Federal minister has been invited and she looks forward to this opportunity to meet," a ministerial spokesperson told a news briefing in Berlin.

Defense chiefs from more than 20 countries have been invited to the US air force installation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will also attend, said the gathering would focus on the crisis in Ukraine and related security issues facing NATO allies and partners.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Germany Berlin Austin From

Recent Stories

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, ..

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

36 seconds ago
 Three injured in Sibi accident

Three injured in Sibi accident

38 seconds ago
 Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Mini ..

Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tira ..

39 seconds ago
 US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipme ..

US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipment'

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with ..

Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina Khar

4 minutes ago
 "Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic de ..

"Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.