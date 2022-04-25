German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - Spokesman

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has accepted the US invitation to security consultations that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has accepted the US invitation to security consultations that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday.

"The Federal minister has been invited and she looks forward to this opportunity to meet," a ministerial spokesperson told a news briefing in Berlin.

Defense chiefs from more than 20 countries have been invited to the US air force installation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will also attend, said the gathering would focus on the crisis in Ukraine and related security issues facing NATO allies and partners.