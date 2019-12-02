UrduPoint.com
German Defense Minister To Visit Troops In Afghanistan On Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

German Defense Minister to Visit Troops in Afghanistan on Monday - Reports

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer left for Afghanistan on Monday to inspect the German military contingent deployed in the country under the NATO Resolute Support mission, media reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer left for Afghanistan on Monday to inspect the German military contingent deployed in the country under the NATO Resolute Support mission, media reported.

Before leaving Germany for Afghanistan, Kramp-Karrenbauer told the ZDF Morgenmagazin news outlet that she would not soon withdraw the German troops from Afghanistan, as the achievements reached in the country under the NATO mission should not be jeopardized.

In February, the German government decided to extend the military mission in Afghanistan for an additional year.� Currently, around 1,200 German troops are deployed in the war-torn country with the mandate expiring in March.

The Resolute Support Mission was launched in Afghanistan in 2015 to assist the Afghan security forces in protecting the country's citizens. Currently, the mission comprises 17,000 military personnel, including over 8,400 troops from the United States.

