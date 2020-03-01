German Defense Minister Urges EU, US to Step Up Pressure on Assad, Putin to End Syrian War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The European Union and the United States should step up pressure on Russian and Syrian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad, respectively, to put an end to the war in Syria, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an interview with the national Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"The EU and the US must now step up pressure on Assad and Putin to clear the way for political talks aimed at ending the terrible war in Syria," the minister said on Saturday.

The minister added that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the middle Eastern country affected everybody.

The remark was made in light of the escalation of the situation in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib. In particular, tensions in the area increased on Thursday after terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces resulting in the deaths of over 30 Turkish personnel. The Russian Defense Ministry said Turkish troops should not have operated alongside militants.