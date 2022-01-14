UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Urges Mali To Schedule Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:58 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called on the Malian authorities on Friday to set a date for the next elections, warning that not doing so will have consequences for Berlin's peacekeeping mission in the country.

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, will have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to volatile security situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by sanctioning Mali on January 9.

"Regarding Mali, the international community is demanding � and justifiably so � a return to democracy and an election. And not in five years, as it was announced. The authorities of Mali must promptly schedule new elections, anything else is unacceptable," Lambrecht said during her speech to the German lower house.

The German minister also alleged that "Russia-supported mercenaries" known for "human rights violations, murder and torture, destabilization of other countries" were present in Mali.

"Therefore, the decision on our presence is as follows: if there are no changes in Mali, it cannot go on like that any longer, this must be understood by all sides involved," Lambrecht added.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western countries' allegations of being militarily present in various African countries. The Kremlin has specifically addressed the claim regarding Mali, saying there are no representatives of the Russian armed forces in that country.

