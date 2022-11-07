UrduPoint.com

German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus For First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus for First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht paid an official visit to Cyprus for the first time and discussed defense cooperation and the situation in Ukraine with Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides, the Cypriot Press and Information Office said on Sunday.

"The ministers discussed issues related to the defense sector, analyzed in detail the prospects for deepening our defense cooperation, and exchanged views on current issues of European and regional security, with particular attention to the situation in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean," a statement read.

Petrides informed Lambrecht about the Turkish revisionist policy in the region, illegal activities, and the instrumentalization of migration, the statement added.

Petrides also expressed the full support of the Cypriot government to the German military, which has been in Cyprus since 2006 and is responsible for maritime surveillance under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine German Visit Cyprus Lebanon Sunday Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.