German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus for First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht paid an official visit to Cyprus for the first time and discussed defense cooperation and the situation in Ukraine with Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides, the Cypriot Press and Information Office said on Sunday.

"The ministers discussed issues related to the defense sector, analyzed in detail the prospects for deepening our defense cooperation, and exchanged views on current issues of European and regional security, with particular attention to the situation in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean," a statement read.

Petrides informed Lambrecht about the Turkish revisionist policy in the region, illegal activities, and the instrumentalization of migration, the statement added.

Petrides also expressed the full support of the Cypriot government to the German military, which has been in Cyprus since 2006 and is responsible for maritime surveillance under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).