German Defense Minister Vows to Get as Many People as Possible Out of Afghanistan

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday that her country would evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan in the short time available.

"As long as possibilities remain, it is our goal to get as many people out of Afghanistan as possible," she told reporters.

Germany moved 40 diplomats to Doha from Kabul overnight after militants seized the Afghan capital and announced victory in the war for Afghanistan.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said three A400M transport planes were sent to Afghanistan on Monday.

A transport hub will be created in a neutral country and an air bridge will remain in place for the duration of the evacuation. Those rescued will be airlifted to Germany by civil aircraft.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told a closed-door party conference that some 10,000 people were still to be evacuated, according to participants interviewed by the Sueddeutsche newspaper. This number includes 2,500 locals who helped Germans on the ground as well as rights activists and lawyers.