German Defense Ministry Announces Start of Ukrainian Troops' Training on Leopard 2 Tanks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Ukrainian soldiers have started time-constrained training on the use of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, German Defense Ministry spokeswoman Nadine Krueger said Monday.

"The training started today," Kruger said at a German cabinet briefing. She added that the training will be carried out within a tight time frame, as previously announced.

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the first groups of Ukrainian military have already been transferred to Germany from Poland.

The training will take place at a military base near the town of Munster in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian soldiers are already being trained to handle Marder infantry fighting vehicles, pledged by Berlin to Kiev.

On Sunday, German weekly Der Spiegel reported that the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, planned to hold an intensive six- to eight-week course to teach the Ukrainian crews the basics of operating the complex weapon systems.

Due to a lack of time, only the basics will be taught, as the usual training normally takes several years, the newspaper added.

Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a move which was condemned by Moscow for prolonging the conflict.