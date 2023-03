German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The German Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that 18 Leopard 2 A6 tanks arrived in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Ukraine has received 18 German leopard 2 tanks, as promised by Berlin.

"Promised and delivered: 18 Leopard 2 A6 tanks, as well as ammunition and spare parts arrived in Ukraine today," the ministry said on Twitter.