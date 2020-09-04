German Defense Ministry Explains Procedure for Sharing Navalny Case Materials With Russia

German authorities decide on sharing case information with anyone on a case-by-case basis, the spokseswoman for the German Justice Ministry, Ariane Keitel, said Friday, when asked about Russia's request to share materials on opposition figure Alexey Navalny

"The Justice Ministry and the Foreign Ministry of Germany usually consider each case on its own merit to see if there are any obstacles to the agreement. If there are none, the request is sent to the justice authority of the relevant region, and then to the prosecutors," Keitel told a briefing.