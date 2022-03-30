German Defense Ministry Prepares List of Weapons for Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

The German Defense Ministry has prepared a list of weapons worth 300 million euros ($334 million), which includes drones and RPGs, for Ukraine, and now the government needs to approve their delivery, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The German Defense Ministry has prepared a list of weapons worth 300 million Euros ($334 million), which includes drones and RPGs, for Ukraine, and now the government needs to approve their delivery, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The list was prepared at the request of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the news agency reported. The list includes 2,650 MATADOR RPGs and 18 reconnaissance drones, among other equipment.