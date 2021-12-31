UrduPoint.com

German Defense Ministry Says Checking Video Featuring Uniformed Man Threatening Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The German Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it is examining a video posted on social media, which shows a man wearing a khaki uniform and making demands on lifting anti-coronavirus measures to the government.

The approximately minute-long video features a man calling himself an "oberfeldwebel," an officer rank in the German army, and requires that Berlin cancel restrictive measures relating to COVID-19 spread and mandatory coronavirus vaccination for the military. The man set a deadline for his demands Friday at 04:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT).

"Currently, a video representing presumably a soldier is circulating on the internet and is often shared here (on Twitter) too.

It contains threats against the state of law, which is unacceptable. (Possible) consequences are already being checked," the ministry said on Twitter.

Late Thursday, Bild reported that police detained the soldier in Munich, as he arrived at the Odeonplatz square in a uniform to address the public. The Bavarian police confirmed to the newspaper that the person detained is Andreas O. who uploaded a video to Telegram earlier in the day. The reasons for the detention were not reported.

