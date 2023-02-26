UrduPoint.com

German Defense Ministry Says China Should Follow Up On Ukraine Peace Initiative By Actions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

German Defense Ministry Says China Should Follow Up on Ukraine Peace Initiative by Actions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Sunday welcomed China's peace initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine but stressed that the plan must be followed by actions, referring to recent media reports of alleged Chinese plans to supply Russia with weapons.

"At the end, it is not us, but the Russians and Ukraine, who will negotiate. And it is not up to the Chinese to decide that, either. I welcome the Chinese proposal, and as an initiative too, but it must be followed by deeds," Pistorius said on air of Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio.

The minister linked his proposal of assessing China's initiative by actions, not words, to reports alleging that Beijing planed to supply Russia with military drones.

On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

On February 20, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China would face "real consequences" if it decided to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, in turn, that it was the United States, not China, who was pumping the Ukraine conflict with arms, calling on Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington German Germany Beijing Kiev United States February Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

54 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

1 hour ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.