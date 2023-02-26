German Defense Ministry Says China Should Follow Up on Ukraine Peace Initiative by Actions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Sunday welcomed China's peace initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine but stressed that the plan must be followed by actions, referring to recent media reports of alleged Chinese plans to supply Russia with weapons.

"At the end, it is not us, but the Russians and Ukraine, who will negotiate. And it is not up to the Chinese to decide that, either. I welcome the Chinese proposal, and as an initiative too, but it must be followed by deeds," Pistorius said on air of Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio.

The minister linked his proposal of assessing China's initiative by actions, not words, to reports alleging that Beijing planed to supply Russia with military drones.

On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

On February 20, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China would face "real consequences" if it decided to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, in turn, that it was the United States, not China, who was pumping the Ukraine conflict with arms, calling on Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information."