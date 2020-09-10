UrduPoint.com
German Defense Ministry Says Sent Navalny Test Results To OPCW Via Foreign Ministry

Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The German Defense Ministry sent the Foreign Ministry Alexey Navalny's test results, they were then sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the ministry's representative, Christoph Czwielung, told Sputnik.

Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to OPCW, said the organization had not received any materials yet.

"This is not a question for the German Defense Ministry. All our laboratory did was demonstrate the evidence. The results were sent to the Foreign Ministry and from there, to the OPCW. I cannot say what exactly was sent," the representative said.

The OPCW can ask the Bundeswehr's lab for its conclusions on test results, the representative said, adding that he did not know if the OPCW had contacted the lab directly.

