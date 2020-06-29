German Defense Ministry Unaware of Reported Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan

The German Defense Ministry cannot corroborate US media claims that Russia offered the Taliban bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan or that there was a risk to allied forces

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The German Defense Ministry cannot corroborate US media claims that Russia offered the Taliban bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan or that there was a risk to allied forces.

"No and no," a spokeswoman for the ministry told reporters at a press briefing in Berlin answering corresponding questions.

The claim stems from a Sunday story in the New York Times, which cited an unnamed US intelligence source as saying they suspected Russia that had been paying Talibs for attacking coalition troops, after a large amount of US Dollars was found in a raid on a Taliban outpost.

US President Donald Trump slammed the daily as "fake news" and suggested that its anonymous source never existed. The Russian embassy in the United States said its diplomats had received threats and demanded that the US government take action. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he regretted that once a respectable news outlet had stooped so low as to publish lies.