German Delegation Head Says Western Media Distort Truth About Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:05 PM

The lead delegate from Germany, whose group of 15 is in Crimea on an introductory tour, said on Wednesday that Western media tended to distort the truth about the Black Sea region a lot

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The lead delegate from Germany, whose group of 15 is in Crimea on an introductory tour, said on Wednesday that Western media tended to distort the truth about the Black Sea region a lot.

"Our visit to Crimea is a gesture of goodwill and friendship. We will tell about it and our experience once we're back home... There is a huge gap between the official information [in Europe] about Crimea and what we saw with our own eyes... They publish crazy reports, falsehoods," Dirk Nessenius said.

Nessenius is also a member of the Druschba Global civil society organization, which has been organizing tours of Russia and Germany in a bid to build bridges between the two peoples.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with Crimean lawmakers in Simferopol.

Crimea broke away from Ukraine after a vast majority of the inhabitants in this Russian-dominated region voted in favor of rejoining Russia in March 2014. Ukraine considers it an occupied territory but Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow saw the question of its ownership as "closed."

