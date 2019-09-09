UrduPoint.com
German Detective Resch Ready To Discuss Sharing Info On MH17 Crash With Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

German Detective Resch Ready to Discuss Sharing Info on MH17 Crash With Malaysia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Joseph Resch, a German detective, who carried out an own investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over east Ukraine, ordered by a private client, told Sputnik that he was ready to discuss sharing his findings on the causes of the tragedy with the Malaysian authorities.

On Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview with Sputnik that Malaysia was ready to study the evidence collected by Resch.

"We believe that the Malaysian authorities should contact us via the embassy or a lawyer, so that they could inform the Malaysian government about the ways this could be organized, if the conditions are satisfied," Resch said.

More Stories From World

