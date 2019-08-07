German Detective Says Can Offer Russia, Malaysia Findings on Own MH17 Crash Probe

LUBECK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Joseph Resch, a German detective, who carried out an own investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over east Ukraine, ordered by a private client, told Sputnik that he might refer to Russia, Malaysia and other countries with an offer to make his findings on the causes of the tragedy public if the international investigation, led by the Netherlands, reject them once again.

Last month, Resch told Sputnik that he had tried to provide the Dutch prosecution and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with new materials about the crash, but had got a refusal because of asking to make the materials public.

"Together with my lawyer, I will send one more letter to the JIT ... I cannot make anyone from the JIT accept this evidence ... But one can assume that [in case of the JIT refusal] I will publish [results of the investigation] together with Malaysia, Russia and any other involved country, which would like to take part in that," Resch said.

The detective pointed out that while presenting the results of the investigation, he would announce the Names of those, responsible for the MH17 crash, as well as show relevant pictures from the US satellites.

According to Resch, the German authorities asked his lawyer to persuade him of presenting the findings of the investigation as a joke.

The MH17 flight with 298 people on board crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's southeast have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines plane.

The JIT concluded that the plane was brought down by the missile, which came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT accusations of having a role in the MH17 crash and said that these claims were unfounded while the investigation itself was biased. Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation, adding that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is a part of the probe.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that in 2011, the Russian authorities disposed of all the missiles from the series that included the missile whose engine the JIT demonstrated as an evidence to prove Russia's involvement in the downing of the plane.