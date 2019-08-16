German Detective Tries Again to Provide Dutch Prosecution With Data on MH17 Crash - Lawyer

Josef Resch, a German detective who has carried out his own investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine at the order of a private client, has made another attempt to provide the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with evidence related to the case, his lawyer said in a letter for the Dutch prosecution

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Josef Resch, a German detective who has carried out his own investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine at the order of a private client, has made another attempt to provide the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with evidence related to the case, his lawyer said in a letter for the Dutch prosecution.

Resch has already tried to provide the Dutch prosecution and the JIT with materials about the crash, but has got a refusal because of asking to make the materials public. The detective has told Sputnik that he is aware who is responsible for the deadly crash.

"My client has offered to you to provide information to JIT's investigation group, the Dutch prosecution or any damaged or involved country, but only on the condition that publicity will be guaranteed through presence of international media and relevant countries. Moreover, Resch states clearly that the informant is aware of the chosen procedure, approves it and has no concerns over personal safety.

However, Resch has noted that you reject this procedure. He is surprised, but he has to accept it ... There is no possibility to make a statement without participation of the public. So, my client will study other transparent ways to act and to provide explanations. He will inform you and the pubic about it," the lawyer's letter for the Dutch prosecution, seen by Sputnik, read.

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane.

The JIT has concluded that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.