MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) requires state aid due to coronavirus-related economic hardships and is in negotiations with the Federal government, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the media, DB, together with its subsidiaries, could lose up to 11 billion Euros ($11.9 billion) between 2020-2024, while the more negative scenario envisions that the railway operator could lose 13.5 billion euros. According to DB, the sales of the company will fall by some 8 billion euros this year, and the board of directors is seeking the government's support.

The authorities are considering pouring an additional five billion euros into the DB, the newspaper said, citing government sources. Moreover, the DB's debt limit could also be increased from the current 20 billion euros, which is already exceeded.

Amid the global health crisis, Germany formed a stabilization fund of nearly 600 billion euros to support the country's large enterprises, among other measures.