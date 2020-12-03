German Diplomat Helga Schmid Appointed as OSCE Secretary General - Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) members have appointed German diplomat Helga Schmid as the new secretary general, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday.

Speaking at the OSCE's ministerial council, Rama noted that the organization needed "capable senior management" to be effective. He also stressed the importance of strengthening trust between members and ensuring that the OSCE does not become "another space where the permanent conflict between ... the EU and NATO family and Russia and not only is just transferred."

"I am delighted that at this council we are set to appoint the OSCE's new leadership: Helga Schmid as the secretary general; Matteo Mecacci [Italy] as the director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights; Teresa Ribeiro [Portugal] as the representative on freedom of the media; and Kairat Abdrakhmanov [Kazakhstan] as the high commissioner on national minorities," Rama said.

The chairperson-in-office expressed "every confidence in their abilities" and urged member states to "fully support them in implementing their vital mandates over the next three years."

The ministerial council's meeting will be running online through Friday.