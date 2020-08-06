German diplomat killed in Beirut blast

A German diplomat was killed in the huge explosion in Beirut, the first confirmed German fatality, as the country's foreign minister expressed his condolences on Thursday over the tragedy

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A German diplomat was killed in the huge explosion in Beirut, the first confirmed German fatality, as the country's foreign minister expressed his condolences on Thursday over the tragedy.

"All of us at the foreign ministry are in deep mourning for our colleague," said Heiko Maas in a statement. He added that the female employee had died in her apartment in the Lebanese capital.