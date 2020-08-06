UrduPoint.com
German Diplomat Killed In Beirut Blast - Foreign Minister Maas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

A German diplomat died in her Beirut apartment when a huge blast wave ripped through the Lebanese capital earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A German diplomat died in her Beirut apartment when a huge blast wave ripped through the Lebanese capital earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

"Our worst fears have been confirmed. The explosion in Beirut has claimed the life of a member of staff from our Embassy in her apartment," Maas was quoted as saying in a press release.

No details were given about the diplomat's identity.

All Foreign Office employees are deeply saddened by her death, Maas added. He offered condolences to her family and the Beirut embassy staff and thanked those risking their lives in the service of the country.

At least 137 people died and some 5,000 were injured in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday. The ammonium nitrate blast at the sea port was felt far across the city, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

