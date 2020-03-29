UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Disease Control Agency Chief Says Epidemic May Overwhelm Health System

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

German Disease Control Agency Chief Says Epidemic May Overwhelm Health System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Lothar Wieler, the head of the German disease control institute, said Sunday that the country should expect the scale of medical equipment shortages seen in coronavirus-hit Italy.

Speaking with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, the director of the Robert Koch Institute said he could not rule out that Germany would have more critical patients than ventilators.

"Whether that happens is speculation.

In any case, we must expect that capacities will not be enough, that is clear," he said.

Germany is still at the beginning of the epidemic and will only see in mid-April whether social distancing measures are working, the senior health official added.

The Institute estimates the number of infections nationwide at 52,547, with 389 deaths, although three of the 16 states are yet to submit their data for Sunday. Italy has 73,880 infection cases, including 10,779 deaths.

Related Topics

German Germany Italy Sunday

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

3 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

4 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

4 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

4 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.