German Disease Control Authority Raises Coronavirus Risk Level To 'High' - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

German Disease Control Authority Raises Coronavirus Risk Level to 'High' - Director

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control authority, has raised the coronavirus risk level for the country to "high," President Lothar Wieler said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control authority, has raised the coronavirus risk level for the country to "high," President Lothar Wieler said Tuesday.

"We will today change the public health risk assessment. Starting today, we will consider it as 'high.

' The reason is simple: you see the dynamics," he said at a press conference.

The institute reported 6,012 infection cases and 13 virus-related deaths on Monday. The number of infections rose 6.9 percent from the day before, Wieler said. He admitted that German media were reporting higher tallies but said that the institute relied on confirmed data.

