German District Authority Refutes Dam Breach Rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Authorities in the German district of Ahrweiler on Saturday denied rumors of dam breaches in the area, after media reported that people with megaphones were driving through streets spreading "fake news."

"There was no breach of a dam in Dernau," the district administration tweeted.

Police in the nearby city of Koblenz said dams near the towns of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler and Sinzig stood firm, following massive floods that swept the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate this week.

"There is no reason for panic! No flood wave or dam collapse in Sinzig, Ahrweiler and their surroundings," a police statement read.

Suedwestrundfunk radio reported that rumors caused panic in the district, prompting people to flee homes. This comes a day after police said looting was on the rise in German towns after they were evacuated in the wake of devastating floods.