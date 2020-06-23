German District Goes Into Lockdown After Coronavirus Outbreak Confirmed

A district in western Germany has been put into lockdown until the end of June after a massive coronavirus outbreak was reported at a local meat processing plant, the state governor said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A district in western Germany has been put into lockdown until the end of June after a massive coronavirus outbreak was reported at a local meat processing plant, the state governor said Tuesday.

North Rhine-Westphalia Minister President Armin Laschet said at a news conference that 1,553 workers had tested positive at a slaughterhouse that belongs to the company Toennies.

"We will introduce lockdown for the entire district of Guetersloh. The goal is to calm down the situation and step up testing to determine whether the virus has spread outside Toennies and into the population," he said.

Laschet said the number of coronavirus patients was higher but did not provide the final figure.

He said family members of some workers had been infected as well as 24 people with no connection to the plant.

Additionally, 7,000 plant workers had been put in "pre-test quarantine" without having tested positive for the virus as a precaution.

The authorities are bringing back restrictions on social life, including a ban on contacts with people from other households. Concert halls, bars, movie theaters, museums, art galleries, castles, gyms and fitness studios, saunas and swimming pools have been closed and outdoor picnics and barbecues prohibited.