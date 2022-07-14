UrduPoint.com

German Dock Workers Declare Mass Strike - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Dock workers in northern Germany began a two-day strike, which is billed to become the biggest in the shipping industry, German media reported on Thursday.

The strike began on Thursday at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) and will end at the same time on Saturday, German newspaper Handelsblatt said.

The coordinated industrial action of dock workers is connected to the negotiations between the trade union and the Central union of German port operators, which have not yet agreed on an increase of salary tariffs for about 12,000 workers of 58 port firms.

The employers are prepared to increase the tariffs by 12.5%, while the workers insist on 14%, according to the newspaper.

 A salary increase could potentially undermine the competitiveness of German ports in comparison to Dutch and Belgian ones, media outlets reported. Moreover, the strike strains the logistics system in the country, which is already under pressure, and could increase the waiting time of the ships prepared to unload cargo.

