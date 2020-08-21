German doctors were given access to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a concilium on Friday at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, its head doctor said

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) German doctors were given access to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a concilium on Friday at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, its head doctor said.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Thursday, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Omsk. He was taken to Clinical Hospital No 1 and went into a coma. His supporters suspect he was poisoned, although the deputy head doctor said on Friday that no trace of a toxin had been found in his blood or urine samples.

"We have just had another concilium together with our colleagues from Germany, during which we again discussed his treatment, transportation to another place and many other issues," Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor, told reporters.

Cinema for Peace, a Berlin-based foundation, has sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital in the German capital, but Murakhovsky said he was too unstable to travel.

The head doctor said the fluctuation of air pressure during the takeoff and landing posed a significant risk to the patient's life. The doctors suspect that his condition was due to a metabolic disorder caused by low blood sugar.