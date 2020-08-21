UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Doctors Given Access To Russia's Navalny - Head Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

German Doctors Given Access to Russia's Navalny - Head Doctor

German doctors were given access to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a concilium on Friday at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, its head doctor said

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) German doctors were given access to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a concilium on Friday at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, its head doctor said.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Thursday, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Omsk. He was taken to Clinical Hospital No 1 and went into a coma. His supporters suspect he was poisoned, although the deputy head doctor said on Friday that no trace of a toxin had been found in his blood or urine samples.

"We have just had another concilium together with our colleagues from Germany, during which we again discussed his treatment, transportation to another place and many other issues," Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor, told reporters.

Cinema for Peace, a Berlin-based foundation, has sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital in the German capital, but Murakhovsky said he was too unstable to travel.

The head doctor said the fluctuation of air pressure during the takeoff and landing posed a significant risk to the patient's life. The doctors suspect that his condition was due to a metabolic disorder caused by low blood sugar.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Doctor Germany Omsk From Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Religious harmony need of the hour: MYC

2 minutes ago

Ministries, divisions asked to write 'Khatam-un-Na ..

2 minutes ago

Floods Deprive 300,000 Yemenis of Homes, Thousands ..

2 minutes ago

Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest at his ancestral town

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fears Keep Satisfaction Levels in US at 9 ..

6 minutes ago

Sixteen Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leave Greek ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.