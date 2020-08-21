German doctors have been allowed to see Navalny: aide

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :German doctors who flew in on a medical plane to evacuate Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were on Friday allowed to see him in a Siberian hospital, Navalny's aide said, calling it "a positive development".

"The German doctors who came on this flight... finally got access to him just several minutes ago," Navalny's chief of staff Leonid Volkov told reporters at a press conference in Berlin.