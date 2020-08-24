German Doctors' Version on Navalny Was Checked in Russia, But Was Not Confirmed - Expert

The version of German doctors on the diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was worked out by Russian specialists on the very first day, but it did not find confirmation, the head of anesthesiology and reanimation department at Russia's Pirogov Center, Boris Teplykh, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The version of German doctors on the diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was worked out by Russian specialists on the very first day, but it did not find confirmation, the head of anesthesiology and reanimation department at Russia's Pirogov Center, Boris Teplykh, told Sputnik.

"For me, nothing new has yet been announced in the statement of colleagues from Charite. They talk about clinical data showing intoxication with cholinesterase inhibitors," the doctor said.

"Well, firstly, they speak about clinical data, and not about the substance itself, which neither we nor, apparently, they have discovered at the moment. The same version was worked out by us on the first day of the patient's admission, but no confirmation was found," Teplykh said.

"As for Atropine, which was prescribed by colleagues for treatment, the patient was injected with this drug from the first minute after admission. Subsequently, the need for its repeated injection was discussed," he said.

"In addition, the presence of such a chemical reaction in the body is possible both as a result of the use of other medications, and in the natural course of the disease," he said.

At the same time, the expert stressed that the main thing is that "the patient did not get any worse as a result of transportation."

"Let's hope that the improvement of the patient's condition, which was observed back in Omsk, will continue. We are ready to interact with German colleagues," he said.