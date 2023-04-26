UrduPoint.com

German Domestic Intelligence Labels Youth Organization Junge Alternative As Extremist

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The German domestic intelligence has decided to label the country's political youth organization Junge Alternative, which is closely associated with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party but remains independent, as a right-wing extremist movement, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution said on Wednesday.

"Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies ... Junge Alternative as a clearly right-wing extremist movement," the statement read.

The organization is accused of distributing materials that contradict Germany's "democratic order," the government's office said.

"In addition, negative characteristics such as cultural backwardness and a disproportionately strong propensity for crime and violence, were attributed to migrants of (allegedly) Muslim origin, merely based on their origin and religion," the statement added.

Junge Alternative, or the Young Alternative for Germany, is a project of AfD, which is, in turn, known for its far-right political stance, Euroskepticism and opposition to immigration to Germany. The youth organization has been monitored by German intelligence since 2019.

