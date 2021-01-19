UrduPoint.com
German Eastern Business Association Hopes For Nord Stream 2 Progress While Biden In Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

German Eastern Business Association Hopes for Nord Stream 2 Progress While Biden in Office

The German Eastern Business Association hopes that progress will be made on completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Joe Biden takes office, chairman Oliver Hermes said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The German Eastern business Association hopes that progress will be made on completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Joe Biden takes office, chairman Oliver Hermes said on Tuesday.

The Donald Trump administration, with just days left in office, has looked to toughen its measures against the pipeline project. On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner, KVT-RUS.

"The sanctions against the continued construction of Nord Stream 2 come as no surprise. These, along with other issues, are complicating the resumption of transatlantic relations, but we still see a good opportunity for the Federal government to find a solution with the Biden administration, which will allow for the timely completion and operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea," Hermes said in a press release.

The European Union is "mature" enough to protect its own energy interests from external influences, Hermes added, noting that 24 of 27 EU member states have issued a firm rejection of US extraterritorial sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow "regrets" the "brutal and illegal" pressure Washington is placing on Nord Stream 2.

The US Senate voted in early January to override President Trump's veto on the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions for imposing sanctions against the project. The Norwegian quality assurance company DNV GL subsequently said that it would no longer be able to certify the pipeline.

Nord Stream 2, which is currently under construction, is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany.

