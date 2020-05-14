UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German ECB Ruling Should 'spur' More Eurozone Integration: Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

German ECB ruling should 'spur' more eurozone integration: Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that a bombshell ruling on the European Central Bank by Germany's top court should "spur" efforts toward greater eurozone integration

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that a bombshell ruling on the European Central Bank by Germany's top court should "spur" efforts toward greater eurozone integration.

"The important thing now is to act responsibly and so cleverly so the euro can and should and will continue to exist," she told MPs when asked about the judgement last week questioning massive ECB bond purchases.

"It must indeed spur us on to do more in the area of economic policy to advance integration (of the eurozone)."

Related Topics

Bank Germany Euro Angela Merkel Top Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

56 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.