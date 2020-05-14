German ECB ruling should 'spur' more eurozone integration: Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that a bombshell ruling on the European Central Bank by Germany's top court should "spur" efforts toward greater eurozone integration

"The important thing now is to act responsibly and so cleverly so the euro can and should and will continue to exist," she told MPs when asked about the judgement last week questioning massive ECB bond purchases.

"It must indeed spur us on to do more in the area of economic policy to advance integration (of the eurozone)."