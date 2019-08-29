German economic affairs minister wants to cap taxes and relieve SMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier presented key points of his strategy for the German "Mittelstand" or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hannover on Thursday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier presented key points of his strategy for the German "Mittelstand" or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hannover on Thursday.

Altmaier categorically rejected raising taxes for companies and to that end is planning to "introduce a tax cap in order to limit the tax burden" on SMEs to a maximum of 45 percent.

"We must reduce the tax burden on small and medium-sized enterprises by gradually abolishing the solidarity surcharge completely and limiting corporate taxation to 25 percent of corporate profits," the minister said.

The Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) welcomed the cornerstones of the SME strategy presented by Altmaier. "Instead of more additional burdens, companies now need economic reason which includes less bureaucracy, less taxes, more digitization and more reliability in economic policy".

Altmaier criticized the idea by Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz to re-introduce a wealth tax in Germany.

In addition to a tax cap, Altmaier promised to comprehensively relieve small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany by reducing taxes, levies and bureaucratic processes which would save more than one billion Euros (1.1 billion U.S. Dollars) for SMEs.

The minister, who started his cross-country "Mittelstand" journey that will continue until Saturday, also advocated a further reduction of unemployment insurance contributions of SMEs and said that 0.3 to 0.4 percent were justifiable.

"The point is to avoid widespread uncertainty among SMEs at a time when the economy has paused for growth," said Altmaier.

On a European level, the German economics ministry BMWi was "calling on the new European Commission and the European Parliament, together with the other EU Member States, to adopt a forward-looking EU SME policy".