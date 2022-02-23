German Economic Committee Against Including Disconnection From SWIFT in Russia Sanctions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Sanctions believes that disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is a radical step, its executive director, Michael Harms, told Hessischer Rundfunk Info (HR-Info).

"This, of course, is a radical step. We very much hope that within the framework of political development it will not come to this. Although sanctions against large Russian banks, which are also constantly discussed, would have the same effect," Harms said, adding that the committee will do everything to avoid this scenario.