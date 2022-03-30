German economists slash 2022 growth outlook on Ukraine, energy

The German government's economic advisers slashed their growth forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices would take a toll on Europe's biggest economy

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The German government's economic advisers slashed their growth forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices would take a toll on Europe's biggest economy.

The German Council of Economic Experts said it now expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by just 1.8 percent year-on-year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.6 percent.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and energy prices are drastically worsening the economic outlook," they said in their latest report.

The experts, whose forecasts are closely watched by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, said they saw inflation reaching a decades-high peak of 6.1 percent in 2022, as energy costs and supply chain disruptions continue to push up prices around the world.

For 2023, the panel sees inflation falling back to 3.4 percent, while economic output should rebound by 3.6 percent.

Germany is due to unveil its March inflation data later on Wednesday.