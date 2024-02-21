Open Menu

German Economy Buffeted By 'perfect Storm'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Weaker exports, costly energy and a stuttering green transition have combined to form a "perfect storm" for the German economy, leaving Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition bickering over how to change course.

The government will unveil its latest economic forecasts for 2024 on Wednesday, with media reports suggesting a sharp downgrade to a mere 0.2 percent growth.

In its autumn projections, the government was still expecting output to expand by 1.3 percent.

The country ended 2023 in recession, shrinking by 0.

3 percent, and the latest data suggest the first quarter of 2024 will see another contraction.

Germany also risks facing anaemic growth up to 2028 if no action is taken, German media said.

The German economy, Europe's largest and traditionally a driver of eurozone growth, is being buffeted by "a perfect storm", Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier this month.

The situation was "dramatically bad", he added.

Germany's once-mighty industrial sector has been hit particularly hard by multiple headwinds.

